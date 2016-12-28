Indeed We Can: NEMAA

As regular readers know, we’re big fans of both the Northeast Minneapolis Arts Association—named the top arts district in the country by USA Today, which counts for something!—and the Northeast brewery scene, and tonight they’re mixing, mingling, and joining financial forces at Indeed Brewing. Put your drinking ability to good use as 100% of the proceeds from the beers goes to supporting NEMAA. 3 PM. Free. —Joanne Walsh

Indeed Brewing Tap Room, 711 15th Ave NE, MPLS; indeedbrewing.com