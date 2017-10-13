Indeed Brewing Hulabaloo

The intrepid brew-man group (and women, too) at Indeed Brewing host another Hulabaloo, their big seasonal beer release fall block party. The event features some of the bigger names in our big local music scene, and just look at that lineup—lots of rock and riot with a little bit of brass and dance to boot. But more importantly the beer! Along with Indeed’s top notch beer standards, they’ll be serving their seasonals (sweet potato) Yamma Jamma, Oktoberfest, the exciting new Fresh Hop, and their new batch Rum King (which is in cans this year). Even more on the beer front, their cask wall will be back with fall-inspired infusions. And to make sure everyone has something to eat, Blue Door Pub will be on hand with Hulabalucy’s and totchos. Saturday, 1-11 PM, Sunday, 1-8 PM. —Art Humes

Indeed Brewing Tap Room, 711 15th Ave NE, MPLS; indeedbrewing.com