Indeed Brewing Brewer Battle Flight Night: Dan vs Jon

Brewers! So competitive. Always going at it! But when brewers go head to head, it’s usually the drinkers who win. At tonight’s round of the Indeed Brewing Brewer Battle Flight Night, Dan Stavig and Jon Eager have created flights that you can sample and see who deserves to advance. And they’re creative beer-fan brews, to be sure: Jon brings a Derailed: IPA with grapefruit zest, followed by a Firkin of Derailed: Baltic Porter with coffee beans, vanilla beans & cocao nibs, and Dan has delivered a Derailed: Zwickelbier with blood orange, followed by Zwickel Bock – our Derailed: Bock pulled straight from the fermenter, rather than being centrigued. 3-9 PM. Free to attend, beer extra. —

Indeed Brewing Tap Room, 711 15th Ave NE, MPLS; indeedbrewing.com