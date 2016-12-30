Indeed Brewing at Afton Alps

We’re all about embracing our heartiness through snowy outdoor activities with the aid of a few good beers, so we’re looking forward to the quick afternoon drive, skiing, and Indeed Brewing on tap at Afton Alps in Hastings. Along with the Winter Ale, there will be s’mores and hot chocolate with Stir Crazy mashmellows down at the fire pit. Noon-4 PM. $53 lift ticket. —Bodi Wealsey

Afton Alps, 6600 Peller Ave S, Hastings; aftonalps.com