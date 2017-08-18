Indeed Brewing 5-Year Celebration

How do we love Indeed Brewing? Let us count the ways (spoiler: there are 5 ways). 1) they convinced another drinking establishment to host the 5-year anniversary of their existence as a drinking establishment (6 p.m. at Icehouse). 2) in honor of said anniversary they’re providing $5 pints and $5 gumbo 3) one of those brews is called shenanigans, an activity most of us aspire to. 4) the entertainment lineup includes local notables Ayvah, PaviElle, and Black Market Brass. 5) they’re celebrating with cake, sliced up at their brewery from 12-6 on Saturday.

Saturday, Indeed Brewing Company, 12-6 PM. Free. Saturday, Icehouse, 6 PM. $5 (includes your first pint of Day Tripper and commemorative glass). —Isabelle Wattenberg

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com