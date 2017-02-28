Inaugural Thai-ku Reading + Unusual Unveiling

One of our favorite Thai spots in Twiny, Sen Yai Sen Lek has had their Unusual special running all month and have encouraged diners to review it with “Thai-kus” (their pun). Tonight chef Joe Hatch-Surisook and the restaurant and its fans celebrate the next month’s Unusual with upcoming and past dishes, a bunch of local beer, the post-it note poety and general good “Thai-mes” (our pun). 7 PM. Free to attend, food and drink extra. —Art Humes

Sen Yai Sen Lek, 2422 Central Ave NE, MPLS; senyai-senlek.com