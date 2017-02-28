Inaugural Thai-ku Reading + Unusual Unveiling
Posted on February 28, 2017 at 5:05 am
One of our favorite Thai spots in Twiny, Sen Yai Sen Lek has had their Unusual special running all month and have encouraged diners to review it with “Thai-kus” (their pun). Tonight chef Joe Hatch-Surisook and the restaurant and its fans celebrate the next month’s Unusual with upcoming and past dishes, a bunch of local beer, the post-it note poety and general good “Thai-mes” (our pun). 7 PM. Free to attend, food and drink extra. —Art Humes
Sen Yai Sen Lek, 2422 Central Ave NE, MPLS; senyai-senlek.com