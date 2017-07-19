In The Valley Below + FLAGSHIP

Music fans will likely recognize In The Valley Below‘s alt-pop hit “Peaches”, but the duo (musical and life partners Jeffrey Jacob and Angela Gail) have albums’ worth of fuzzy tracks that are just as good, if not better. They’ll be bringing their grandiose hipster vibe—the new EP is called Elephant—and lyrics about sex, power, and existential angst on their new to the Turf Club tonight with another twosome, North Carolina’s FLAGSHIP. 7:30 PM. $15 doors. —Hank Stacks

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎