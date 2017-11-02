In the Next Room, Or The Vibrator Play

A critical part of comedy answers the question: Why are these characters in the places they are, and is it funny? Well, just the exemplary premise of In the Next Room, hitting the stage at Rarig at the UofM starting tonight, makes us laugh out loud. The comedy, written by Sarah Ruhl and set in the Victorian era, places the young wife of Dr. Givings in a room next door to his patients (women with “hysteria”) and his cure (the newly invented vibrator). The satisfactory interplay between the two rooms is even funnier. Tonight, 7:30 PM, Various showtimes until November 12th. $17 general public. —Peter Armenian

Rarig Center, 330 21st Ave S, MPLS; dance.umn.edu