In Search Of The Glass Slipper: Photographs By Perci Chester

A lot of different elements of photographer Perci Chester‘s Traffic Zone exhibition In Search of the Glass Slipper stand out: the bright colors, the incredible 1974 fashion, the kitchy decor in the backgrounds. But it’s also the distilled emotion in the portraits—selected from a series of roughly 200 photographs taken in the transsexual pre-AIDS era in San Francisco—that deeply hooks viewers. See the beautiful photography at the show’s reception on Saturday, and hear from the artist at 7 PM. Saturday, 6-8 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 3rd Avenue North, MPLS; trafficzoneart.com