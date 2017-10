Illustrations + Cocktails

Take in some early-in-the-week art at Norseman! The distillery—that’s also one of our favorite local art hot spots—hosts some work from illustrator and designer Alexis Politz and you can see the pieces over delicious drinks during the opening reception (or for the next to weeks). 5 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St NE #19, MPLS; norsemandistillery.com