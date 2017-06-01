Illusion Valley Single Release + Jillian Rae + SisterTree

If there was any question left whether the newer Hook & Ladder down on Minnehaha had grown into one of the strongest live music venues in MPLS + STPL, just look at tonight’s action. The spooky blues meets folky jazz band Illusion Valley fronted by dynamic vocalist Maya Elena Baglien releases their new grooving and politically minded single “Bought and Paid For” with the help of heavy hitter singer-songwriter Jillian Rae and the harmonious siblings of SisterTree. And that’s just the early show! Later in the night, on a totally separate bill, Montreal psychobilly rockers Gutter Demons play with MPLS’s own dangerous femme fatales The Toxenes and punks Blazin’ Shadows. Go to either, but we recommend going to both! 7 PM. $9 advance, $12 door. —Hank Stacks

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com