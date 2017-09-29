Illuminate the Lock: Andrea Carlson, The Uncompromising Hand

We were very remiss last week in not mentioning the Illuminate the Lock art project—it turned out to be one of the cooler art projects of the year with a great crowd of art fans on hand as well. Thankfully part two of the installation happens this weekend! Andrea Carlson will be projecting experimental hand drawn animations on to the inside of the 49-foot tall chamber of Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam and the visuals for The Uncompromising Hand, with text in Dakota, English, and Anishinaabemowin, tell the story of the dismantling of nearby sacred Spirit Island. No chairs, no dogs, no open booze, but a very awesome outdoor art experience. Friday & Saturday, 8 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Upper St. Anthony Falls Lock Visitor Center, 1 Portland Avenue, MPLS (By the Stone Arch Bridge)