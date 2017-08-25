Ignition: The Motorcycle T-Shirt Show

Posted on August 25, 2017 at 5:06 am
ignition

There’s a many a designer in MPLS + STPL, and many of them opt for two-wheeled transport. And at the gallery-style moto-inspired Ignition t-shirt show, the passion for fast living shines through in the limited edition designs, which of course will be for sale—in limited quantities. Not in limited quantities: the beers from neighboring Lake Monster Brewing. Saturday, 6 PM. Free.Kiki Freiche

BlueCat Motorcycle, 460 Prior Ave N, STPL; bluecatmotorcycle.com

