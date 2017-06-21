IFP Cinema Lounge

Posted on June 21, 2017 at 5:15 am
squirrel

Twincy: FilmTown™! Another night, another selection of local indie films. This time it’s the June installment of IFP Cinema Lounge programmed by Valérie Déus, and the three shorts being screened include Squirrel (pictured) directed by Thalia Drori, Animal Instincts directed by Justin Maki and Kyndra Cuartas, and The Way We Were directed by Amira Stone. After you see their work, stick around for drinks and mingling with the filmmakers and other fans of the MPLS + STPL film community. 7 PM. Free.Curt Stanski

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.