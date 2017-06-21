IFP Cinema Lounge

Twincy: FilmTown™! Another night, another selection of local indie films. This time it’s the June installment of IFP Cinema Lounge programmed by Valérie Déus, and the three shorts being screened include Squirrel (pictured) directed by Thalia Drori, Animal Instincts directed by Justin Maki and Kyndra Cuartas, and The Way We Were directed by Amira Stone. After you see their work, stick around for drinks and mingling with the filmmakers and other fans of the MPLS + STPL film community. 7 PM. Free. —Curt Stanski

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com