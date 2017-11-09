Husker Du Savage Young Du Listening Party & Midnight Sale

The very hip re-issue label Numero returns to Twincy with Savage Young Du, an incredible boxed set of albums from local music legends and future local mural subjects Hüsker Dü. And even though the set doesn’t go on sale til Friday, Down in the Valley and The Current will set up a listening party and midnight sale at the Triple Rock—Where will the Triple Rock mural go? Outside the former bar?—with amigos Surly Brewing, who will also have shirts that say Sürly Brü. Really a great night to celebrate both local tunes and the Triple Roc . . . God, we can’t believe it’s really happening. PS. Check out rockers Modern Era over on the club side. 10 PM-1 AM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com