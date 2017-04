Hunky Jesus Contest

What would this weekend in our Arts & Culture scene be without a hunky Jesus contest! Go check out the beards, the brown hair, the bods at The Saloon on Sunday evening, plus throw your applause behind the Foxy Marys and Gender Fluid Judases, too. There’s even potentially some sub-categories like best buff Zombie Jesus. Sunday, 10 PM. Free. —Jonathan Leonard

The Saloon, 830 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; saloonmn.com