Humans of Minneapolis Book Signing and Artist Talk
Posted on November 14, 2016 at 5:00 am
It’s true, everyone is normal until you get to know them. As much as we like to think we know MPLS and St. Easy and its residents, we’ve always been fascinated—and surprised over and over again—by the stories and portraits captured by Stephanie Glaros for Humans of Minneapolis. You can now get those same stories in book format, and hear Glaros herself speak about the years-long project tonight at Minneapolis Central Library. 6-8 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford
Hennepin County Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, MPLS; hclib.org
Pingback: Humans of Minneapolis Book Release Party | Secrets of the City