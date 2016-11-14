Humans of Minneapolis Book Signing and Artist Talk

It’s true, everyone is normal until you get to know them. As much as we like to think we know MPLS and St. Easy and its residents, we’ve always been fascinated—and surprised over and over again—by the stories and portraits captured by Stephanie Glaros for Humans of Minneapolis. You can now get those same stories in book format, and hear Glaros herself speak about the years-long project tonight at Minneapolis Central Library. 6-8 PM. Free. —Tracy Oxford

Hennepin County Central Library, 300 Nicollet Mall, MPLS; hclib.org