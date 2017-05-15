Housequake 2017

An indispensable part of the local literary scene, Coffee House Press throws a big bash to help finance their books, community, and other innovative programming. The party at Fulton includes Literary fortune telling, on-site letterpressing from Printerette, and even pronto poetry composed in real time, plus your ticket gets you one beer, celebratory pint glass, and an exclusive print. Good party, good cause, and remember to pace yourself because No One Parties Harder Than Our Lit Scene ™. 5:30 PM. $25-100. —Tracy Oxford

Fulton Tap Room, 414 6th Ave N, MPLS; fultonbeer.com