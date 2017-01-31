House of Dosh 3 Residency

Here in Residency City™, there’s one true residency king—Dosh aka Martin Dosh. At tonight’s third installment of his third residency, the one-man band virtuoso will be joined by collaborators like the ultra-talented drummer Kate Farstad, guitarist Isaac Rotto, Jeff Mooridan Jr of big noise rock band Hammerhead, Eric Meenk, plus one-third of legendary local dance-rock band Skoal Kodiak. So expect it to be as inventive as a regular Dosh show, but that much louder. 9 PM. $7. —Drew Cobb

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com