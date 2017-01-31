House of Dosh 3 Residency

Posted on January 31, 2017 at 5:05 am
skoal kodiak

Here in Residency City™, there’s one true residency king—Dosh aka Martin Dosh. At tonight’s third installment of his third residency, the one-man band virtuoso will be joined by collaborators like the ultra-talented drummer Kate Farstad, guitarist Isaac Rotto, Jeff Mooridan Jr of big noise rock band Hammerhead, Eric Meenk, plus one-third of legendary local dance-rock band Skoal Kodiak. So expect it to be as inventive as a regular Dosh show, but that much louder. 9 PM. $7.Drew Cobb

Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave S, MPLS; icehousempls.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.