Hot Indian Dance Off Prelims

Posted on March 10, 2017 at 5:00 am
PC: Ajith George Photography

Over 40 different teams take to the dance floor in the middle of Midtown Global Market for a “Bolly-good-fun” dance competition. Each team gets 30 seconds to show off their best Bollywood moves for a chance to move on to the finals, a chance at the $500-$2,000 prizes, and most importantly the admiration of the large and loud crowd. Plus you can eat at the Market while you watch and cheer along with the enthusiastic audience. (Photo: Ajith George PhotographySaturday, 5 PM. Free.Halen Anderson-Cook

Midtown Global Market, 920 E Lake St, MPLS; midtownglobalmarket.org

