Hook & Ladder 1 Year Anniversary + High on Stress

The fact that it seems like the Hook & Ladder has been an established live music location in MPLS + STPL for much longer than just a year is a testament to the venue’s steadfast quality-not-quantity approach to shows. In the last twelve months they’ve, among many other things, continued the Roots, Rock & Deep Blues Fest, hosted a mushroom fest, hosted a fundraiser for the Seawatch refugee org, and held some of 2016-2017’s most rockin’ lineups with everyone from Grant Hart to Left Lane Cruiser to Nicholas David to Black Eyed Snakes to Church of Cash to Zuluzuluu and on and on. To celebrate they’re continuing with a packed party weekend. On Friday the Hook brings in a picnic, party, and potluck with a free pig roast and corn boil, and of course music with Poverty Hash, Paul Bergen’s Astronauts of Rhythm & Sound, Rocksteady Breakfast, The Toxenes, and more. Then on Saturday local notables (and at one time the backing band for Slim Dunlap of The ‘Mats!) High on Stress reunite after a lengthy break for their acclaimed Greatest Hits album and bring in Little Man and Big Ditch Road. Friday, 4 PM. Free. Saturday, 9 PM. $7 advance, $10 door. —Hank Stacks

The Hook & Ladder Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave S, MPLS; hookandladder.com