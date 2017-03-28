Hi-Lo Turns 1

Posted on March 28, 2017 at 5:10 am
hi-lo diner

When Hi-Lo first opened, we lamented its popularity—we already have brunch places with long waits—but in the last year the hip diner has really become a fun gem in our rich food scene. Along with their ice cream drinks and big Hi Top donuts, they’ve hosted really fun patio parties, cocktail nights, even a great pie eating contest during Open Streets. Help them celebrate their first birthday tonight with a rotating cast of distilleries—Lawless, Tattersall, Norseman—starting at 7 PM and party favors by Blue Door Pub. 11 AM-close. Free.Art Humes

Hi-Lo Diner, 4020 E Lake St, MPLS; hi-lo-diner.com

