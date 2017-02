Heyday’s Raw Bar Returns

The last raw bar and bubbly part at Heyday was so bustlin’ that they’re bringing it back for two nights! They’ll have fresh shucked East & West Coast oysters and Santa Monica Uni, house made bratwurst, fried oyster po boys, and bubbly wine and the champagne of beer. Very exciting. 5 PM. Free to attend. —Stephanie Andersen

Heyday, 2700 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; heydayeats.com