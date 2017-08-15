Heyday Pop-Up: Asian BBQ

Regular Readers know we love these temp menu pop ups, especially at the very cool Heyday off of LynLake, and a peek at this Asian BBQ-themed food and drink menu really raises our excitement levels: Green papaya salad, smoked chicken wings, grilled Korean short ribs, sake flights, vodka lychee spritz, and more. Plus you can make your own tasting menu for $50. Either get there early or late to grab a prime spot. 5 PM. Free to attend. —Stephanie Andersen

Heyday, 2700 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; heydayeats.com