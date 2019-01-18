[ ] Be one of the first people to check out the brand new art space in St. Easy, Gallery B, at their Grand Opening reception — TIX

[ ] Same goes for the art opening at XIAART in the Little Mekong Business District — INFO

[ ] Figure out which night to see the newest installment of Pillsbury Naked Stages with the next generation of modern and po-mo performers — TIX

[ ] Check out the heavily buzzed about hip-hop duo iLLism (who were finalists at the Paisley Park battle of the bands) as their album drops and they blow up and get too expensive/popular to see anymore — TIX

[ ] Remember to bring anxiety meds to the High Rise Mayhem double screening of contemporary action classics The Raid and Judge Dredd at the Trylon — TIX

[ ] Help Gabe and the other 4ontheFloor stompers celebrate 10 years with four straight nights of heavy drinking, heavy rocking shows with notable local openers at Mort’s and Modist Brewing — TIX

[ ] Hop on the emerging trend of Vegan nights in the foodie scene at Sheridan Room in Northeast, which has been doing Vegan week all week — INFO

[ ] Wonder aloud why some shows at First Ave sell out but the absolutely killer bill of Drama with Nick Jordan and Manchita still have tickets left — TIX

[ ] Talk to some tap rooms about doing a special Secrets of the City beer since even the PiPress Treasure Hunt gets a special beer now for some reason — >_< — INFO

[ ] Pop into the 331 Club for a late night EP release party from the very cool neon synth dreamers of Night Corvettes — INFO

[ ] Support the businesses offering freebies for furloughed federal workers — Eater List

[ ] Skip the Leviticus Tattoo Sailor Jerry flash tattoo party because it fills up right away and not wait for like 3 hours to try and get a cheap tattoo — INFO

[ ] Hear Toki Wright spin some records as a part of the MPLS Central Library’s brand spanking new program, Vinyl Revival — INFO

[ ] Pull all the muscles in neck and shoulders at the annual Metty MN Metal Awards at Amsterdam — TIX

[ ] Shout for films to be gong’d off the screen at the Scream Off the Screen screening of short films at the Parkway — TIX

[ ] Pick up a copy of the Workhaus Collective Anthology when the group releases their book at the Playwright Center to honor 10 years of work — INFO

[ ] Fulton Show of the Week: Fulfill dream of wrassling a professional when your favorite characters from F1rst Wrestling will be at the Nomad on Monday for a pro wrestling video game tournament after everyone watches RAW with Fulton beer specials all night — INFO