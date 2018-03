Hellavision! No, not local TV talk shows! Dozens of artists create the ultra-quick experimental animation screenings and zines of Hellavision, a wildly popular screening at the Trylon. RSVP right now to get one of the 10 remaining seats, see the out-there shorts, and then meet up at The Chatterbox afterwards for grub and gabbing about the show. Thursday, 7 PM. Free. —Curt Stanski

Trylon, 2820 E 33rd St , MPLS; trylon.org