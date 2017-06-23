Hellavision Television Animation Show

Check out both a large group show of extra-raw animations and the new Pintrest-y St. Easy collab space Fool Proof on Saturday night. The showcase features indie television cartoons for adults, aka hellavision, by almost two dozen artsy adults who were told so spend as little time as possible on their work. Their results will entertain, or at least confuse, as all great art does. Saturday, 7-9 PM. Free. —Pat G. Roening

Fool Proof, 550 Vandalia Street #210; thisisfoolproof.com