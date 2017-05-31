Helheim + Feral Light

We’re old enough to remember the days when internationally touring bands didn’t have any trouble getting into the U.S., but it seems like more and more travel woes lead to canceled or reconfigured shows. Take tonight’s show from Taake, Gost, Helheim, and Feral Light—the awesome Scandanavian line-up has shifted considerably since Norwegians Taake had visa issues and dark digital Gost couldn’t do the tour without the headliner support. The show’s loss is a hometown metal fan’s gain, however, with the brutal black metal men of Helheim got into the U.S. and will still play with ferocious locals Feral Light and other last-minute local bands. 8 PM. $7. —Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com