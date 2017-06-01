Heatwave & Landman

We’re big fans of imaginative and semi-humorous hooks, and Heatwave & Landman—the new Delta Blues-meets-British Invasion project from Chris Holm and Mark Watson, formerly of 4ontheFloor—has them both in their hilarious name and stomping slide guitar licks. (We’re also big fans of their design sense, too, just look at that pic!) Catch Heatwave & Landman turn Day Block Brewing, one of the best tap rooms for music, into a swingin’ honky tonk road house tonight. 8 PM. Free. —Paul Cajun

Day Block Brewing, 1105 Washington Ave S, MPLS; dayblockbrewing.com