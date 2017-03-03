Heathers: A Drinking Game-Minnesota

“Dear Diary: My teen angst bullshit now has a body count.” The perfect cynical dark-comedy companion piece to the other brighter and moral ’80s teen flicks, Heathers occupies a special place in many of our hearts, and we can’t wait to see it brought to life on the stage by Shadow Horse Theater. In association with Embassy Jack, the troupe will do a live stage reading—props, costumes, fights, and all included—with the addition of making the script a drinking game. Saturday, 10:30 PM. $8.50. —Lelaina Pierce

Phoenix Theater, 2605 Hennepin Ave, MPLS; phoenixtheatermpls.org