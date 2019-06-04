The first major exhibition of artwork by Native women—not to mention one of the most anticipated art exhibitions of the summer here in MPLS + STPL—Hearts of Our People: Native Women Artists showcases the pottery, textiles, painting, photography and more of 115 artists. Mia worked with top Native women artists and scholars to set up the ground-breaking show that kicked off this past weekend and runs through mid-August. We recommend getting over there this week since the buzz around the astonishing show is already massive. June 2nd-August 18. $20 GA, $16 Mia members. —Tracy Oxford

Minneapolis Institute of Arts, 2400 3rd Ave S, MPLS; artsmia.org