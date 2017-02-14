XOXO Heart Attack With DJ Keezy, Ander Other & Rowsheen XOXO

What better way for you and your extra special someone to celebrate your Valentine’s Day than with some of the best DJs in MPLS + STPL spinning sexy jams at the Uptown VFW (which is quickly becoming one of the top hometown dance spots). DJ Keezy, Rowsheen (who we recently mentioned for Red Light Special), and Doomtree’s Ander Other will be sharing beat selection duties while you do a little bump ‘n’ grind. Need a new date? They’ll have some of those in attendance as well. 10 PM. $5. —Cupid

James Ballentine “Uptown” VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; uptownvfw246.org