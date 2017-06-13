Hawaii Hi-Lo

Posted on June 13, 2017 at 5:10 am
hawaii hi lo

The throwback Hi-Lo Diner in Longfellow kicks of their new collaborative Rappour series of parties on their patio partio with a retro tiki shindig featuring Bauhaus Brew Labs and Lawless Distilling. Along with the drinks, including a Homeguys Helles Lager, Hairbanger, Sky-Five, and Wonderstuff for beer and a sweet and savory cocktail from Lawless, there’s tarot card readings, caricatures, music from DJ Ken Hannigan, and more. 7 PM. Free.Art Humes

Hi-Lo Diner, 4020 E Lake St, MPLS; hi-lo-diner.com

