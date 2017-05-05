HauteDish Turns 7

Eat food, hear music, drink beer! Sounds like a Twincy summer Sunday. In light of his other more recent and newsworthy restaurants, it could be easy to forget one of local celebrity chef Landon Schoenfeld‘s earliest successes. But Haute Dish was, has been, and will likely continue to be a steadfast highlight of the foodie scene, thanks to their delicious regular menu and the few fantastic pop-ups (like their BBQ joint) they pull off. To celebrate a lucky 7 years, they’ll have have some live music, but better yet all beer and food will be $5 or less. Sunday, 3-10 PM. Free to attend. —Art Humes

Haute Dish, 119 N Washington Ave, MPLS; haute-dish.com