Hatchet Lady

Posted on December 8, 2017 at 5:20 am
hatchet lady

An “unabashedly feminist rock musical”? Yes! There’s just a few more chances to see Walking Shadow Theatre Company‘s bold take on the radical temperance movement’s Carry Nation taking down saloons the old fashioned way—hatchet ’em down!—in a production that also involves some of our favorite performers in MPLS + STPL, everyone from Maren Ward (Carry) to Annie Enneking (violence consultant). Grab tickets ahead of time. Through December 16th, various showtimes. $10-26.Hitara

Red Eye Theater, 15 W 14th St, MPLS; redeyetheater.org

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.