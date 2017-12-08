Hatchet Lady

An “unabashedly feminist rock musical”? Yes! There’s just a few more chances to see Walking Shadow Theatre Company‘s bold take on the radical temperance movement’s Carry Nation taking down saloons the old fashioned way—hatchet ’em down!—in a production that also involves some of our favorite performers in MPLS + STPL, everyone from Maren Ward (Carry) to Annie Enneking (violence consultant). Grab tickets ahead of time. Through December 16th, various showtimes. $10-26. —Hitara

Red Eye Theater, 15 W 14th St, MPLS; redeyetheater.org