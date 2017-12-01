Hastings 3000 Invasive Species Album + Video Release Party

On the long, long list of cool local solo projects out there, the psychedelic surf punk gas mask-clad Hastings 3000 persona of Joe Hastings sits very near the top. On his previous releases, The Sex Rays guitarist and vocalist has mixes up the perfect blend of theatricality and fast-paced riffs—plus dashes of sexiness and general weirdness—and from what we’ve seen for this weekend’s party for the brand new Invasive Species album and video, expect all the above (especially the amazing rock riffage) plus a new healthy dose of intrigue. Friday, 9:30 PM. —Paul Cajun

Bryant Lake Theater, 810 W Lake St, MPLS; bryantlakebowl.com