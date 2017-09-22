Harvestival + Co-Optoberfest 2017

We’re going to spend Saturday afternoon in Northeast MPLS (ahead of the Mr. Northeast Pageant) falling back in love with the flavors of fall. No we’re not talking about pumpkin spice! We’re talking about the Apple-y drinks at Tattersall’s Harvestival, a cocktail and hay bale party that brings you out to the autumnal apple orchard while still in biking distance. Then from their, walk a few blocks to Fair State Brewing Co-op‘s Co-Optoberfest (it’s September!), the tap room’s biggest party of the year where Fair State fills their beer garden with brats, German bread from neighboring Aki’s, and a bunch of beer. Fall is wonderful! —Art Humes

Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave NE #150, MPLS; tattersalldistilling.com

Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave NE, MPLS; fairstate.coop