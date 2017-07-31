Harry Potter Birthday Tattoo Party

Posted on July 31, 2017 at 7:38 am
harry potter

Are you a big enough H-Pot fan to spend the day celebrating his birthday? What about getting a lego Hagrid tattoo? To mark the special occasion for muggles, Mpls Tattoo Shop throws a party with some flash designs of wands, brooms, deathly hallows symbols, and even lego characters for $100-$125 each. It’s first come-first serve, so don’t wait til too late. 11 AM- 8 PM. Free to attend, tattoos extra.Joanie Galbraith

Mpls Tattoo Shop, 2211 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; mplstattoo.co

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.