Harry Potter Birthday Tattoo Party

Are you a big enough H-Pot fan to spend the day celebrating his birthday? What about getting a lego Hagrid tattoo? To mark the special occasion for muggles, Mpls Tattoo Shop throws a party with some flash designs of wands, brooms, deathly hallows symbols, and even lego characters for $100-$125 each. It’s first come-first serve, so don’t wait til too late. 11 AM- 8 PM. Free to attend, tattoos extra. —Joanie Galbraith

Mpls Tattoo Shop, 2211 Lyndale Ave S, MPLS; mplstattoo.co