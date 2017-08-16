Hardcore Sex + Rachelle Lanae

We’re guessing that the Aster Cafe listed bluesy guitar and drums duo Hardcore Sex as Grandpa & Bear to get their marketing materials past people’s spam filters. But we know you’ve got our newsletter on your “trusted” list, since we can be a little blue-sy ourselves. So if you’re reading this, get psyched to go hear Hardcore Sex’s extra-loud fuzzed-out greasy roots sounds tonight—btw, just from that descriptions, can you guess that combo comes from Austin? Get to the riverfront venue by 8 PM to also catch vocalist-composer Rachelle Lanae, a local talent who has studied songwriting with Mr. Messersmith. 8 PM. $5. —Paul Cajun

Aster Cafe, 125 Mainstreet SE, MPLS; astercafe.com