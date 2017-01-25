Har Mar Superstar & Zach Coulter DJ Night at Clockwerks Brewing

Posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:05 am
Clockwerks

Tap rooms have also joined MPLS + STPL’s clubs and dive bars as hot spots and hangouts for the thriving local music scene. Spend a part of your evening sipping on at the steampunk brewery Clockwerks while the one-two punch of ultra-hipness of Har Mar and Zach Coulter of SOLID GOLD clocks your ears with their DJ sounds. 8-10 PM. Free. —Kevin Bashin-Holter

Clockwerks Brewing, 25 4th St N, MPLS; clockwerksbrewing.com

