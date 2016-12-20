HANG in THERE, BABY

Posted on December 20, 2016 at 5:00 am
If you’ve missed the past few nights of dark fun and forwa-sounding experimental electronic music this past weekend, tonight’s HANG in THERE, BABY from the cool indie tape label (actual cassettes) Always Human Tapes has you covered. There’s sets from The Worm, a raw acid and machine funk combo of beat makers Heckidecimal and Naughty Wood, the intense electro of Radar Threat, and also Always Human co-founder TML, the professional name of DJ Peter “Civil War II Proves Marvel Is Out Of Ideas For Comics” Lansky8 PM. $5.Taylor Carik

First Avenue, 701 1st Ave N, MPLS; first-avenue.com

