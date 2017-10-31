Halloween Glitter RAVE: NatanYael + Symone Smash It + Count Spookula

Posted on October 31, 2017 at 5:00 am
Symone Smash It

The team-up between intergalactic musical cosmic entities NatanYael and Symone Smash It made for one of the most fun parties at this year’s Zombie Pub Crawl aka early Halloween, so we can’t wait to relive the fun tonight at the KCK. Count Spookula adds some “Halloween forever” attitude and sounds to the future-techno glitter rave. (Photo: @nobasicphotography) 9 PM. Free.Hank Stacks

Kitty Cat Klub, 313 14th Ave SE, MPLS; kittycatklub.net

