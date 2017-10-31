Halloween at Marv’s

Posted on October 31, 2017 at 5:00 am
cabin still

If all the kiddos and adults get to dress up in fun costumes for the night (and weekend), why can’t one of MPLS + STPL’s best bars? Tonight the ultra-cool underground cocktail destination Marvel Bar transforms into Marv’s, a dive bar with cheap cans of beer, pizzas, hopefully a broken popcorn machine, and Big Buck Hunter. As Reader Ross P. pointed out, we hope that one of these years a dive also dresses up as Marvel Bar. 5 PM. Free. —Art Humes

Marvel Bar, 50 2nd Ave N, MPLS; marvelbar.com

