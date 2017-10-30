Hallow-Hall Spooky Stories

Posted on October 30, 2017 at 5:00 am
hallow hall

A great reason to check out the still new-ish LynHall, tonight innovative storyteller Loren Niemi—who won the National Storytelling Network’s Lifetime Achievement Award—and Story Arts of Minnesota will take over the food hall’s Ambleside Room for a night of truly scary stories (they have a disclaimer that it’s not for kids, a good sign). And while you’re filling up with fright, you can also fill up with samples of Hip Pop Gourmet Popcorn, too. 7 PM. Free.Ashlynn McKinney

The Lynhall, 2640 Lyndale Avenue South, MPLS; thelynhall.com

