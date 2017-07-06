H.U.B. 1st US Tour 2017 Hosted By JRE With Opening Performances By Salv & JC Park

Local fans of KPop—highly produced Korean pop music groups that combine a variety of contemporary sounds like club beats, pop hooks, and rap verses with highly choreographed hip-hop group dances—don’t get to see live shows in MPLS + STPL as much as, well, pretty much every other genre. And that makes tonight’s appearance from Korea’s H.U.B. (Hope U Bounce) girl group and other special performers like Korea’s JC Park at the Cedar even more special. Even if you’re not well versed in KPop, tonight’s show will certainly wow you with their intricate moves. 7 PM. $36 general admission, $51 VIP (with meet and greet). —King Rojas

Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; thecedar.org