Grown-Up Club’s Forced Retirement Party

This god damn terrible year claims another victim: Twincy’s local adult-olescent activities organization Grown-Up Club. Apparently that name is already registered and it’s by someone litigious, so the “Grownies” who’ve gone around towns to play capture the flag, swap singles friends via presentations, spend time drinking and coloring and more, are going out with one final get together tonight at Bauhaus Brewing. PS. We encourage you to look at their appropriately snarky response to their cease and desist. 6:30-9:30 PM. Free. —Hank Stacks

Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St NE, MPLS; bauhausbrewlabs.com