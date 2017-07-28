Greenway Glow Arts Festival

Thanks to Carmen for recommending this one! The Midtown Greenway Coalition stewards one of the best biking features in MPLS + STPL, the Midtown Greenway, and on Saturday they’re throwing the nighttime arts festival along with, of course, a bike ride and walk. Festivities include the Slow Roll ride at 8 PM that’s sponsored by KMOJ and a VIP bike ride with free Taco Cat tacos, ice cream from the Cafe at Freewheel Bike, beer or Kombucha from East Lake, and more, and the funding goes to keeping the Greenway clean and patrolled. Wear some clothes that will light up the night if you visit, and check out registration info for how pledging works the rides/walks. Saturday, 7 PM. Free to visit, pledges required for ride/walks. —Ashlynn McKinney

Midtown Greenway Coalition, 2834 10th Ave S #2, MPLS; midtowngreenway.org