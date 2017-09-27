Graywolf Literary Salon: Poetry, Prose, and Power

Posted on September 27, 2017 at 5:00 am
gray wolf

Go for the literary shop talk, stay for the incredible music! It’s not just movies here in MPLS +STPL, our letters scene is big, too. Local Graywolf Press executive editor Jeff Shotts host three compelling authors—Layli Long Soldier, Carmen Maria Machado, and Danez Smith—and publisher Fiona McCrae for some prose, poetry, and general conversation at a swanky Aria party that also includes book signings, drinks, and music from the amazing lineup music by Davu Seru with Devon Gray and Dameun Strange. NOTE: There’s no tickets at the door, so quick buy yours online before heading over there, and note you get a drink ticket with admission. 6-9 PM. $30.Tracy Oxford

Aria, 105 N 1st St, MPLS; ariampls.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.