Graveyard Club + Strange Relations + Finesse

Graveyard Club and their polished dreamy dark pop are quickly becoming the darlings of the Twincy music scene, so tonight’s show could be one of the few remaining options to see them in a non-heavily sponsored and hyped block party setting. Added bonus: Prog-pop Triple Rock regulars Strange Relations and hook-laden Finesse open. 8 PM. $5. —Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com