Graveyard Club + Strange Relations + Finesse

Posted on March 21, 2017 at 9:51 am
graveyard club

Graveyard Club and their polished dreamy dark pop are quickly becoming the darlings of the Twincy music scene, so tonight’s show could be one of the few remaining options to see them in a non-heavily sponsored and hyped block party setting. Added bonus: Prog-pop Triple Rock regulars Strange Relations and hook-laden Finesse open. 8 PM. $5.Paul Cajun

Triple Rock Social Club, 629 Cedar Ave S, MPLS; triplerocksocialclub.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 

Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.