Graveyard Club + Monica LaPlante + Pornonono + Lydia Liza

What is this, a block party? Come on. If you’re not already fans of these folks, you likely will be by the end of the night on Friday and definitely at the end of summer when they’re top billings on a lot of the parking lot parties and festivals. Regular readers know we love Monica LaPlante (look at our header for crying out loud), but the rest of this lineup—Graveyard Club‘s polished dreamy dark pop, singer-songwriter Lydia Liza, and sexy fresh digital sounds of pornonono—is killer, too. Friday, 7 PM. $10 advance, $12 door. —Paul Cajun

Turf Club, 1601 University Ave W, STPL; turfclub.net‎